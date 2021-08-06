Rescue teams from Howick Coastguard Rescue Team and Amble Coastguards were called to the scene by the Humber Coastguard shortly after 2.15pm on Thursday, August 5.

When coastguard crews arrived, they found that the swimmers had been brought ashore by a paddle boarders.

Coastguard teams were called to Alnmouth after two swimmers got into difficulty. Photo: Google Maps.

Paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were called to the scene – with the two casualties handed over to them.

A Howick Coastguard spokesperson said: “The team were paged by Humber Coastguard at 14.18 today to assist our flank team of Amble Coastguards to a report of two swimmers in difficulty at Alnmouth. RNLI - Amble Lifeboat Station was also a tasked to the incident.

"Amble and Howick teams arrived simultaneously on scene and found the swimmers had been brought ashore by a paddle boarder. Coastguard rescue officers immediately gave medical aid and were assisted by crew members from the lifeboat on their arrival.

"North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust arrived on scene and the casualties handed over to the care of the paramedics.

"We would like to wish them both a speedy recovery.”

Members of the public are reminded that in an emergency at sea or on the coast, or if you think someone may be in difficulty, then you must immediately alert the coastguard by dialling 999.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.