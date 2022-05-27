Coastguard rescue 15 people cut off by tide on Holy Island

The group were brought to safety by a local Coastguard team following the call-out on Thursday morning.

It prompted a reminder to check tide times when visiting the tidal island.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat was alerted at 11.18am. Safe crossing times were from 3.20am to 10.55am.

Holy Island causeway. (File image)

Holy Island Coastguard posted: ‘Don’t get cut off by the rising tide!

‘This morning Holy Island, Seahouses and Berwick Coastguard Teams (CRTs), a Senior Coastguard Officer along with Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) responded to 15 people cut off by the rising tide on the Pilgrims Way at Holy Island.