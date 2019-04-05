Coastguard pair clock up more than 70 years’ service

Two Coastguard members have been honoured after clocking up more then 70 years’ voluntary service.

John ‘Sammy’ Wood and Ken Henderson were both presented with long-service awards.

They have dedicated many years to keeping the coast safe and helping those in trouble.

A Northumberland Coastguard spokesman said: “From all of us in the teams that cover the Northumberland coastline, we would like to thank you for your dedication and commitment to coastal safety and we look forward to working with you for many years to come.”

The presentations were made by HM Coastguard Divisional Commander Mike Bill at a ceremony at the Howick Coastguard station.

Sammy is Howick’s longest serving team member, following his completion of more than 30 years’ voluntary service with the Coastguard.

He joined the Coastguard Rescue Service at Newton, before moving to Craster when the Newton station closed.

When the Craster and Boulmer teams merged into one team at Howick, Sammy stayed with the team and has been there ever since.

Ken received his second long-service medal for serving as a volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officer with Amble Coastguard Rescue Team for 40 years.

He followed in his father’s footsteps and the two generations of Hendersons have given 86 years of service. Ken was one of the last breeches buoy-trained rescue officers in the area.