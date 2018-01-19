Coastguard is on the look out for recruits

HM Coastguard is recruiting for its Holy Island, Berwick and Eyemouth teams.

Full training will be given so no experience is needed but recruits must live or work within 20 minutes of one of the stations

To apply, email area5@mcga.gov.uk and one of the area management team will be in touch.

Alternatively, contact the teams on their Facebook pages.

Applications close at the end of February.

The teams form part of the 3,500-strong Coastguard Rescue Service, whose 360 teams provide a 24/7 emergency response to search and rescue incidents around the UK coastline.

Prospective recruits must be aged 18 or over and will undergo medical screening and be subject to Disclosure and Barring Service checks.

Martin Lowe, senior coastal operations officer, said: “The demanding nature of some duties performed by a Coastguard Rescue Officer (CRO) requires a reasonable standard of health and fitness, although pre-existing medical conditions do not necessarily exclude membership.

“Dealing with occasional traumatic incidents can also have an emotional impact.”

Trainees will learn various skills leading to proficiency in a range of competencies, such as rope rescue, search techniques, water rescue, first aid, radio communications and helicopter operations.

Working closely with other emergency services and maritime search and rescue resources, teams can be called out to a variety of incidents, including cliff rescues, vulnerable person searches, people stranded by the tide or at risk of drowning, small craft in difficulties and found explosive ordnance.

Martin said: “We expect a high level of commitment from our team members, in terms of regular attendance at training sessions and response to incidents. “Coastguard rescue teams are on-call on a 24-hours basis, which means making sacrifices in their personal lives, and own transport is essential.

“We also encourage employers to allow CROs to leave the workplace to attend incidents, when necessary.”