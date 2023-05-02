Coastguard and RNLI called out after report of 'missing' fishing vessel off the Northumberland coast

The alarm was raised at 1.16pm on Monday, some six hours after the fishing vessel was last in contact. Its last known position was 45 miles east of Seahouses.

A Coastguard rescue helicopter and Seahouses all-weather lifeboat were scrambled to search.

The rescue helicopter located the vessel, north of the Farne Islands, and was able to confirm that all was well. Seahouses lifeboat was stood down from the search area.