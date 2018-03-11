Coastal trek backed by donation of car

Motor retailer Lookers and Nissan have provided a cancer charity with a car as part of an epic coastal challenge by its founder and colleagues.

As we reported last week, Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, founded by former Doxford Hall owner Brian Burnie, is taking on a 7,000-mile walk around the coastal path of Great Britain and Ireland.

Aimed at promoting the concept of free cancer patient transport. Brian and a group of walkers, many of whom have close associations with cancer, left Newcastle on Monday with the goal of walking the coastal paths of England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales in just over two years – approximately 7,000 miles.

To help Brian and his team along the way, Lookers Corporate and Rosedale Leasing, in conjunction with Nissan, have loaned them a fully-striped-up Nissan Navara, which will act as a support vehicle and transport one of the team’s main generators.

The vehicle, which sports the charity’s memorable logo and colours, will form a vital part of the challenge, as the generator will provide much of the power to Brian and his walking team’s living quarters – the Bluebell Bus, a converted double-decker bus that has been donated by Stagecoach.

Lookers has enjoyed a good relationship with Daft as a Brush over the years, having supplied the charity with a fleet of 30 people carriers, and only recently supplied it with a Renault Traffic nine-seater passenger carrier.