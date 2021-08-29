Howick and Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Teams, along with RNLI volunteers from Seahouses Lifeboat Station, were called out just before 8pm on Friday, August 27 to the beach near Annstead Farm.

It is reported that a person had fallen and sustained an injury, resulting in coastal rescue teams giving first aid at the scene before the arrival of paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service.

Coastal rescue teams were called to the beach near Annstead Farm after receiving reports that a person had fallen and sustained an injury. Photo: Google Maps.

Their condition is currently unknown at this time and coastguard officers have wished them a quick recovery.

Speaking on Saturday, August 28, a Howick Coastguard spokesperson said: “The team were paged at 19.59 last night (Friday) to a report of a casualty having fallen and sustained an injury on the beach near Annstead Farm.

“Seahouses Lifeboat Station and Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Team were also tasked to assist.

"On arrival the Coastguard and RNLI crews gave immediate first aid to the casualty prior to the the arrival of an ambulance from North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

"Once the ambulance was on scene the casualty was stretchered to the ambulance for further treatment in hospital.

"We would like to wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

Members of the public are reminded that in the event of an emergency at the coast, they should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

