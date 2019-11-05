Coastal Grains donates £10,000 compensation cash to Great North Air Ambulance

The money is the result of a claim they made for compensation while work was being carried out by Northumbrian Water to sewage works at Budle Bay.

The diversion that was put in place for a road closure in summer 2018, which is a busy time of year for Coastal Grains as it takes grain from local farms, made for longer journeys, incurring extra costs and time.

A further donation has been made to the family of Nigel Grahamslaw, the owner of JEG Grahamslaw Haulage, East Link Hall, Chathill.

Coastal Grains has presented £10,000 to the Great North Air Ambulance.

