Coastal Grains donates £10,000 compensation cash to Great North Air Ambulance
Belford-based Coastal Grains and local hauliers have presented a cheque for £10,000 to the Great North Air Ambulance.
The money is the result of a claim they made for compensation while work was being carried out by Northumbrian Water to sewage works at Budle Bay.
The diversion that was put in place for a road closure in summer 2018, which is a busy time of year for Coastal Grains as it takes grain from local farms, made for longer journeys, incurring extra costs and time.
A further donation has been made to the family of Nigel Grahamslaw, the owner of JEG Grahamslaw Haulage, East Link Hall, Chathill.
Nigel suffered a life-changing accident last summer when he fell from his lorry. The air ambulance attended the scene helping to save his life getting him to hospital in the fastest possible time. Unfortunately, Nigel’s injuries are severe and he continues to fight hard in hospital.