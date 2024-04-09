Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A196 Stakeford Rd had been closed in both directions from the Half Moon Roundabout to Remscheid Way due to flooding and the A189 Spine Road was also closed in both directions from the Three Horseshoes Roundabout to the Bedlington Interchange due to heavy rainfall and water running off the fields.

Both reopened on Tuesday evening. Parts of the A1 and other minor roads in Northumberland were also impacted.

Flood warnings for parts of Alnmouth and beaches in Whitley Bay, Cullercoats, and Tynemouth have been removed, as have flood alerts for various rivers in Northumberland.

Flood defences on the Wansbeck could be called into action. (Photo by Environment Agency)

Flood alerts remain in place along the coast and at the Tweed estuary due to expected strong winds and high tides, which may cause large waves and spray overtopping.