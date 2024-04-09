Coastal flood alerts remain after traffic disruption due to heavy rain in Northumberland
The A196 Stakeford Rd had been closed in both directions from the Half Moon Roundabout to Remscheid Way due to flooding and the A189 Spine Road was also closed in both directions from the Three Horseshoes Roundabout to the Bedlington Interchange due to heavy rainfall and water running off the fields.
Both reopened on Tuesday evening. Parts of the A1 and other minor roads in Northumberland were also impacted.
Flood warnings for parts of Alnmouth and beaches in Whitley Bay, Cullercoats, and Tynemouth have been removed, as have flood alerts for various rivers in Northumberland.
Flood alerts remain in place along the coast and at the Tweed estuary due to expected strong winds and high tides, which may cause large waves and spray overtopping.
According to the government-issued warning, the areas most likely to be affected will be Beadnell Harbour Road North, Alnmouth River Footpath, and Newbiggin Bay North Promenade.