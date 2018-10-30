Coastal car-park extension recommended for approval

The expansion of a car park looks set to go ahead in a north Northumberland coastal village where space is at a premium, particularly in the peak visitor season.

A planning application for an extension at the Quarry car park in Craster is recommended for approval at next Tuesday’s (November 6) meeting of the county council’s strategic planning committee.

The proposal would see an additional 47 spaces created within the upper area, taking the total to 147, along with three motorcycle bays.

It is also proposed to resurface the lower car park to improve the provision of accessible parking bays, of which there would be seven.

A charging point and spaces for two electric vehicles will also be created near the entrance to the car park.

Earlier this year, a budget of £300,000 was earmarked to increase parking provision in the picturesque seaside village, which attracts visitors in their hordes.

It followed Craster Parish Council working with the county council on this issue, which led to the drawing-up of the design for extra spaces.

That initial budget estimate allowed for the electric car charging point and also a contingency for widening the access, which does not form part of the planning application.

Back in March, it was reported that the work would take place between now and February next year to avoid the peak season as the existing parking area would need to be closed.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service