A nature artist created art using pebbles on the Northumberland coast fulfilling a ‘desire to create while being in the places that are best for his health and wellbeing’.

James Brunt specialises in coastal art and using the natural elements to create his projects. Although he had never created in Northumberland before, he headed down to Cambois beach and got to work on two pebble sculptures.

The first was a large spiral made of hundreds of coloured stones, and the second was a standing tower of stones which appeared the next morning.

James explained the inspiration behind this unique style of art: “I studied fine art a long time ago in London and ended up working in the art industry for about 25 years without really making anything of my own

James created a large spiral of hundreds of coloured stones on Cambois beach. (Credit: James Brunt)

“I eventually got to the point where I thought if I don't change anything now, I'll never make anything again in my life so I stopped working and decided to put myself in the places that make me the happiest, which is outdoors, and from that I just started a journey.

"It was about bringing two elements together, a desire to create and being in the places that were best for my health and wellbeing.”

Local walkers witnessed the artist at work and were impressed by the sculptures. James commented: “It was probably the first time people had seen work like that there who bring their dogs down on a daily basis. Having those conversations and connections with people is lovely.

“The fact that other people engage with it and get something out of it is really quite special. but its not my first reason for creating

Artist, James Brunt has a passion for coastal artwork and the outdoors.

“First and foremost, every piece of work I made is purely for me, I’m not making it for an audience at all. I’m going through the processes that keep me engaged, happy and well and looking after my own mental health.”

James often writes short poems to accompany his work, and he took to social media to post some original poetry alongside pictures of the Cambois sculptures.

He hopes to create more pieces in Northumberland as he works on a project in Ashington over the next few months. To see more of his art, visit his Facebook page.