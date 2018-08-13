Coaching inn for sale

A historic Northumberland coaching inn, which offers a country pub and accommodation, is up for sale.

Christie & Co is marketing The Bay Horse Inn, in West Woodburn, between the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Northumberland National Park.

The Bay Horse is on the market freehold at an asking price of £425,000.

The Grade II-listed venue has ground floor trading space with a traditional bar, games room and separate dining room, providing more than 100 covers combined.

On the first floor of the inn, there are seven guest-letting bedrooms consisting of two family rooms and five twin or double rooms.

The Bay Horse occupies a roadside position on the A68.