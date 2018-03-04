Coach park to revert to car park once more

A bid to convert Berwick’s 10-month-old, £500,000 coach park back into a car park has been given the green light.

The scheme was unanimously approved by the county council’s North Northumberland Local Area Council at its meeting last Thursday, with the addition of a requirement for officers to look at a restriction on overnight parking, in line with a request from the town council.

The move had been backed by the town’s three county councillors and a petition of 189 names, while the previous creation of the coach park, less than a year ago, had sparked anger.

However, the Berwick Chamber of Trade had objected to the application, while the town council had specific concerns about anti-social behaviour – hence the request for the car park to be closed at night – and traffic flow.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chamber’s Stephen Scott explained that given the money spent, it should be given a chance so that Berwick can benefit from coach tourism like other towns.

But the county council’s Paul Jones explained that alternative coach parking is to be provided that’s ‘better than the current arrangements’.