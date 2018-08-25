Co-op shows its support for village show

Belford’s Co-op store has donated £250 to the village show, to help organisers pay for the marquee.

With the closing of the village’s middle school, the Belford Village Show is this year returning to its roots, by staging the event in a marquee at Belford Golf Club.

And the community has been rallying round to help the cause. Chairman Janet West said: “The last time the show did this, it cost us £18. This year, it’s costing us £1,500 so we are so grateful to the Co-op and other village businesses for their support. We are especially grateful to the Blue Bell Hotel, Belford, which has gifted us the use of the Belford Golf Club field.”

Co-op store manager Michelle Young said: “We’re delighted to help the show from our Community Fund.

“We even have a volunteer programme where our staff can help on the day if needed.”

The show will be on Saturday, September 29. Visit belfordvillageshow.com