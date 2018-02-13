Co-op shoppers can support new centre

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is calling on Co-op members to support its new Wildlife Discovery Centre.

Every time a member shops at Co-op, one per cent of what they spend on selected own-brand products goes to the Local Community Fund. Members can then go online and select which cause they want to support.

This year, the wildlife charity’s Hauxley centre has been selected as a recipient.

Alex Lister, Druridge Bay Living Landscapes manager, said: “The local community has always supported our work along Druridge Bay and many local volunteers and companies helped us build the new visitor centre. Any money we receive will go to support the centre, so come on everybody, help us keep this building and the reserve it nestles in looking marvellous by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership and making us your cause next time you do your shopping.”