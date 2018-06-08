Northumberland’s first co-housing scheme could be on the way to Wooler.

Plans have been submitted for a single storey development in the town to provide independent new homes for four people, with space to meet and share meals.

Tom Johnston, from Glendale Gateway Trust, who is helping with the project, said: “The concept of co-housing is not new, there is well established co-housing in Denmark and across Europe where people have lived for many years in an environment that encourages neighbourliness.

“There are some good examples of co-housing in the UK, the nearest being Leeds and Lancaster. This could be the first one in Northumberland.”

The scheme is aimed at women over the age of 45.

Anyone interested, or who wants to find out more about the concept of co-housing, is welcome at an information evening at The Cheviot Centre, Wooler, on Tuesday, June 12, from 6pm to 9pm.