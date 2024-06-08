Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leading manufacturer of cable glands, cleats and accessories, Cramlington-based CMP Products is supporting a team of fledgling engineers from Glasgow University that is making waves in a green powered motorsport competition.Formula Student UK is Europe's most established educational engineering competition and is backed by industry and high-profile engineers such Patron and Ross Brawn OBE.

CMP PRODUCTS AIMS FOR POLE POSITION WITH UG RACING

The leading manufacturer of cable glands, cleats and accessories, CMP Products has confirmed on-going support of Glasgow University’s UG Racing Team as it aims to position itself firmly at the forefront of Formula Student UK’s (FSUK) green powered motorsport competition.

Utilising CMP’s TruSeal cable glands to construct safe connections between internal section of the car’s HV battery, the team from Glasgow achieved third out of 65 entrants in the design presentation section of the 2023 competition; placed first in the FSUK Sim racing series; and overall finished in the top 15 of the entire competition. The result was made even more impressive as this was the first time the team had built a green, sustainable powertrain.

Ahead of the 2024 competition, which takes place at Sliverstone in July, the team have expanded the variety of cable glands they’re using – the aim being to enhance design, improve performance and lead to even higher placed finishes.

Luke Waugh, Head of Voltage Powertrain for the UG Racing Team said; “We used CMP products to prototype our first electric racing car and they made a huge difference – certainly playing a significant role in its impressive performance across all categories in its debut season.”

“Their continued support for the 2024 season and beyond is a huge boost for us, and I’m confident the result will be a performance that outstrips what we achieved in 2023.”

FSUK is Europe's most established educational engineering competition and is backed by industry and high-profile engineers such Patron and Ross Brawn OBE. The format of the competition, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2023, provides an ideal opportunity for students to demonstrate their engineering knowledge and test and improve their capabilities to deliver a complex and integrated product in the demanding environment of a motorsport competition.

All students taking part get a chance to demonstrate their technical analysis, engineering design and manufacturing skills while having to meet a strict deadline. Learning lessons along the way in teamwork, time management, project management, budgeting, and presentation. This will give them experience in the skills prospective employers will be looking for and setting them up for a career in engineering.

Laurie Wilson, CMP’s Sales Manager for UK & Ireland & Türkiye said: “As a firm with a long, proud history in engineering we’re always keen to support young engineers as they take the first steps of their careers. Motorsport certainly tests them to the very limits of their learning and to see the UG Racing performing so impressively – especially with the complexity of electrical, sustainable vehicles – at FSUK events is incredible to observe.”