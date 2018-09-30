CLUB: We’re seeking more support

The RVS Alnwick Stroke Club will have met at St Paul’s sheltered housing off Prudhoe Street on Tuesdays, from 10am to 2pm, for 40 years in February 2019, thanks to the residents of Anchor Housing.

It’s a social meeting for anyone living in North Northumberland who is disabled after having had a stroke. It is seen as change for its members and a break for their carer.

Our numbers are down from our maximum of 17 and we are asking you if you know of anyone who would benefit by coming to join us on a Tuesday. Please contact the undersigned to receive an application form.

The club is very well supported financially each year by individuals and groups who help to cover the cost of running the club. Transporting our members is our biggest expense.

The club, over the last 18 years, has been run by up to nine unpaid volunteers and none of us is getting any younger, so again we are looking for your help to keep the Alnwick Stroke Club going.

If you are available on a Tuesday and would like to spend a pleasant few hours helping out at our club, please give me a ring.

All our volunteers are members of the Royal Voluntary Services and our club is an affiliated member of the Stroke Association.

I look forward to hearing from you, either on behalf of a prospective member or as a welcome volunteer.

George Stokoe,

Chairman Alnwick Stroke Club,

01665 603058