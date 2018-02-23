Club rallies to help war memorial repair

The Little Shore Crochet Club has raised a grand total of £3,571 towards the Amble War Memorial Restoration Project.

Kathryn Baxter, Suzanne Gair, Dora Henderson, Jan Henderson, Jackie Wood, Josie Buddle, Elaine Scott, Christine Teasdale, Gillian Stewart and Eileen Potts raised the money by making and selling crochet hats and blankets in aid of the war memorial repairs.

Last August, the monument secured £30,000 from War Memorials Trust supported by the First World War Memorials Programme.

The funding represents 56 per cent of the total cost to restore the Amble War Memorial, including fees for professional engineers and conservation architects, and it will cover repairs to the roof and internal structure, an improved drainage system and repairs and cleansing of the clock mechanism.