Cleveland Police appeal to find missing pensioner who could have travelled to Northumberland
Police officers in Cleveland have launched a fresh appeal to find a missing pensioner, who they say could have travelled to the Northumberland or North Yorkshire areas.
The 69-year-old man, named only as Steven by the force, was last seen on Friday, August 6 in Normanby Road, Middlesbrough, at around 8pm.
In a fresh appeal on Sunday, August 8, the force said: "We are today still searching for Steven, 69, who is missing from Middlesbrough.
"He has been missing since Friday evening and officers are still looking for him today (Sunday).”
The statement added: “Officers believe he may have travelled north out of the area, potentially towards Northumberland.
"It is also possible he has travelled towards North Yorkshire. This travel will be by bus if people can keep an eye out for him.”
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Steven since August should contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 132038.