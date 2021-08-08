Cleveland Police appeal to find missing pensioner who could have travelled to Northumberland

The 69-year-old man, named only as Steven by the force, was last seen on Friday, August 6 in Normanby Road, Middlesbrough, at around 8pm.

In a fresh appeal on Sunday, August 8, the force said: "We are today still searching for Steven, 69, who is missing from Middlesbrough.

"He has been missing since Friday evening and officers are still looking for him today (Sunday).”

The statement added: “Officers believe he may have travelled north out of the area, potentially towards Northumberland.

"It is also possible he has travelled towards North Yorkshire. This travel will be by bus if people can keep an eye out for him.”

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Steven since August should contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 132038.

Steven was last seen on Friday, August 6. Picture: Cleveland Police.

