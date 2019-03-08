Churches welcome a new rector

The Bishop of Newcastle visited Rothbury for the installation of a new rector.

The Rt Rev Christine Hardman was at All Saints Church to institute the Rev Canon John Sinclair as the new rector of the parish of Upper Coquetdale.

All Saints Church, Rothbury, was packed for the investiture. Picture by Jeff Reynalds

The parish has been without a rector for almost 18 months.

John was previously vicar at Longbenton and a residentiary canon at Newcastle Cathedral.

More than 300 people packed the church for the ceremony, which was also attended by the Rev Judith Grieve, Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland and the Area Dean Alison Hardy.

The Archdeacon of Lindisfarne, the Venerable Peter Robinson, installed John as the new rector.

The churchwardens presented him with the church keys, a map of the parish and a copy of the electoral roll of church members.

John then tolled the church bell as a sign of acceptance of his duties.

The recently renovated 1866 Hill organ was played by Visiting Organ Fellow Drew Cantrill-Fenwick.

The new rector was supported at the event by 16 robed clergy from the parish, the deanery, Newcastle Cathedral and the Rev Ed Butlin, minister of Rothbury United Reformed Church.

He was welcomed by representatives of the county council, Rothbury Parish Council, Christian churches in the valley and other local and voluntary organisations before everyone went to the United Reformed Church to celebrate with a pooled supper.

The service raised £736 for the Newcastle Diocese Partners in Community Action fund, which aims to make a difference in deprived areas.