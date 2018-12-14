Church announces new Archdeacon of Northumberland

The Rev Mark Wroe is to be the new Archdeacon of Northumberland.

Mark, 49, has been Acting Archdeacon since the beginning of this year. He is currently vicar at Holy Trinity Jesmond.

His appointment was announced by the Bishop of Newcastle, the Right Reverend Christine Hardman, who described him as a ‘man of warmth and deep faith’.

Mark said: “I am truly delighted and privileged to be called to serve the Diocese of Newcastle as Archdeacon of Northumberland.

“In the midst of so much change and possibility, I relish the opportunity to work with parishes and deaneries to proclaim the hope we share in Jesus Christ.

“In all our richness and diversity as the people of God in the North East, we have so much we offer to our city, all our communities, and those in need.”