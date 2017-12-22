Christmas worship in north Northumberland’s churches

The following are some of the church services taking place over Christmas. It is not a comprehensive list and, while every care has been taken, worshippers should check before heading out.
Acklington
St John the Divine CE
Christmas Eve: Parish Communion, 10.45am; Christingle and Blessing of the Crib Service, 6pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Communion, 10.45am.
Alnham
St Michael and All Angels CE
Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6.30pm.
Alnmouth
St John the Baptist CE
Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 5pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 9.15am.
Alnwick
Alnwick Baptist
Christmas Eve: Communion, 9pm. Christmas Day: All-age Christmas Celebration, 10.30am.
Alnwick House
Christmas Eve: Morning Worship, 10.30am. Christmas Day: Celebrating the Birth of Jesus, 10.30am.
Alnwick Methodist
Christmas Eve: Christmas Eve Service, 10.30am.
St James URC
Christmas Eve: Family Service, 5pm; Carols Through Midnight, 11.30pm.
St Michael’s CE
Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Eucharist, 9.30am; Family Carols and Christingle, 4.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Communion, 9.30am.
St Paul’s RC
Christmas Eve: Carols and Christmas Vigil Mass, 6pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Mass, 9.30am.
Salvation Army
Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 4pm.
Society of Friends (Quakers)
Christmas Eve: 10.15am, in lounge of Anchor Housing, Church Lane, off Bailiffgate.
Alwinton
St Michael and All Angels CE
Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 11am.
Amble
Sacred Heart RC
Christmas Eve: Carols, 6pm; First Mass of Christmas, 6.30pm. Christmas Day: Mass of the Nativity, 9.30am.
St Cuthbert’s CE
Christmas Eve: Christingle, 6pm; Midnight Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10am.
St Mark’s URC
Christmas Eve: Morning Worship, 10am. Christmas Day: Christmas Service, 10.30am.
Trinity Methodist
Christmas Eve: Midnight Communion, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Service, 10.30am.
Bamburgh
St Aidan’s CE
Christmas Eve: Carols, Crib and Christingle, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Eucharist, 11am.
Beadnell
St Ebba’s CE
Christmas Eve: Nativity Service for Families, 4pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 9am.
Chatton
Holy Cross CE
Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 6pm.
Chevington
St John the Divine CE
Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm, in the community centre; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 10am.
Chillingham
St Peter’s CE
Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 9.30am.
Eglingham
St Maurice’s CE
Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.
Ellingham
St Maurice’s CE
Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.
Felton
St Michael’s and All Saints CE
Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 8am; Carols by Candlelight, 7pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Services, 8am and 11am.
Hauxley
Hauxley Chapel
Christmas Eve: Christmas Communion, 4pm.
Hepple
Christ Church CE
Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 9am.
Holy Island
St Mary’s CE
Christmas Eve: BCP Holy Communion, 8am; Crib Service with Parish Communion, 10.45am; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Service (followed by short communion service), 10.45am.
Holystone
St Mary the Virgin CE
Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.
Howick
St Michael and All Angels CE
Christmas Eve: Benefice Communion, 10.30am. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10.45am.
Ingram
St Michael and All Angels CE
Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 8pm.
Lesbury
St Mary’s CE
Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10am.
Longframlington
Longframlington URC
Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 6pm.
St Mary the Virgin CE
Christmas Eve: Christingle Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.15pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Family Communion, 9.20am.
Longhoughton
St Peter and St Paul CE
Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 3.30pm.
North Sunderland
St Paul’s CE
Christmas Eve: The Christmas Story at Seahouses harbour, 5.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 10.30am.
Old Bewick
Holy Trinity CE
Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 9.30am.
Rothbury
All Saints CE
Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 10.15am; Crib Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.
St Agnes RC
Christmas Day: Mass, 9am.
Seahouses
St Aidan’s RC
Christmas Eve: First Mass of Christmas with Carols, 6pm. Christmas Day: Mass, 10am.
Seahouses Methodist
Christmas Eve: Family Nativity Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Worship, 10am.
Shilbottle
Gateway Church
Christmas Eve: Lunch, 1.30pm; Carols and More, 2.30pm, both in Shilbottle Community Hall.
St James CE
Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm, at Newton on the Moor; Crib Service, 5.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 10am.
South Charlton
St James CE
Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 11am.
Thropton
St Andrew’s CE
Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 9am.
Warkworth
St Lawrence’s CE
Christmas Eve: Parish Communion, 9am; Christingle and Blessing of the Crib Service, 6pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Communion, 9am.
Whittingham
St Bartholomew’s CE
Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 10am.
St Mary’s RC
Christmas Eve: Mass of Christmas, midnight. Christmas Day: Mass, 10am.
Widdrington St’n
St Joseph’s RC
Christmas Eve: Carols, 4.30pm; First Mass of Christmas, 5pm.
Wooler
St Ninian’s RC
Christmas Eve: First Mass of Christmas and Blessing of the Crib, 8pm.