Christmas worship in north Northumberland’s churches

The following are some of the church services taking place over Christmas. It is not a comprehensive list and, while every care has been taken, worshippers should check before heading out.

Acklington

St John the Divine CE

Christmas Eve: Parish Communion, 10.45am; Christingle and Blessing of the Crib Service, 6pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Communion, 10.45am.

Alnham

St Michael and All Angels CE

Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6.30pm.

Alnmouth

St John the Baptist CE

Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 5pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 9.15am.

Alnwick

Alnwick Baptist

Christmas Eve: Communion, 9pm. Christmas Day: All-age Christmas Celebration, 10.30am.

Alnwick House

Christmas Eve: Morning Worship, 10.30am. Christmas Day: Celebrating the Birth of Jesus, 10.30am.

Alnwick Methodist

Christmas Eve: Christmas Eve Service, 10.30am.

St James URC

Christmas Eve: Family Service, 5pm; Carols Through Midnight, 11.30pm.

St Michael’s CE

Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Eucharist, 9.30am; Family Carols and Christingle, 4.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Communion, 9.30am.

St Paul’s RC

Christmas Eve: Carols and Christmas Vigil Mass, 6pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Mass, 9.30am.

Salvation Army

Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 4pm.

Society of Friends (Quakers)

Christmas Eve: 10.15am, in lounge of Anchor Housing, Church Lane, off Bailiffgate.

Alwinton

St Michael and All Angels CE

Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 11am.

Amble

Sacred Heart RC

Christmas Eve: Carols, 6pm; First Mass of Christmas, 6.30pm. Christmas Day: Mass of the Nativity, 9.30am.

St Cuthbert’s CE

Christmas Eve: Christingle, 6pm; Midnight Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10am.

St Mark’s URC

Christmas Eve: Morning Worship, 10am. Christmas Day: Christmas Service, 10.30am.

Trinity Methodist

Christmas Eve: Midnight Communion, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Service, 10.30am.

Bamburgh

St Aidan’s CE

Christmas Eve: Carols, Crib and Christingle, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Eucharist, 11am.

Beadnell

St Ebba’s CE

Christmas Eve: Nativity Service for Families, 4pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 9am.

Chatton

Holy Cross CE

Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 6pm.

Chevington

St John the Divine CE

Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm, in the community centre; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 10am.

Chillingham

St Peter’s CE

Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 9.30am.

Eglingham

St Maurice’s CE

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

Ellingham

St Maurice’s CE

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

Felton

St Michael’s and All Saints CE

Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 8am; Carols by Candlelight, 7pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Services, 8am and 11am.

Hauxley

Hauxley Chapel

Christmas Eve: Christmas Communion, 4pm.

Hepple

Christ Church CE

Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 9am.

Holy Island

St Mary’s CE

Christmas Eve: BCP Holy Communion, 8am; Crib Service with Parish Communion, 10.45am; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Service (followed by short communion service), 10.45am.

Holystone

St Mary the Virgin CE

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

Howick

St Michael and All Angels CE

Christmas Eve: Benefice Communion, 10.30am. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10.45am.

Ingram

St Michael and All Angels CE

Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 8pm.

Lesbury

St Mary’s CE

Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10am.

Longframlington

Longframlington URC

Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 6pm.

St Mary the Virgin CE

Christmas Eve: Christingle Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.15pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Family Communion, 9.20am.

Longhoughton

St Peter and St Paul CE

Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 3.30pm.

North Sunderland

St Paul’s CE

Christmas Eve: The Christmas Story at Seahouses harbour, 5.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 10.30am.

Old Bewick

Holy Trinity CE

Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 9.30am.

Rothbury

All Saints CE

Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 10.15am; Crib Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.

St Agnes RC

Christmas Day: Mass, 9am.

Seahouses

St Aidan’s RC

Christmas Eve: First Mass of Christmas with Carols, 6pm. Christmas Day: Mass, 10am.

Seahouses Methodist

Christmas Eve: Family Nativity Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Worship, 10am.

Shilbottle

Gateway Church

Christmas Eve: Lunch, 1.30pm; Carols and More, 2.30pm, both in Shilbottle Community Hall.

St James CE

Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm, at Newton on the Moor; Crib Service, 5.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 10am.

South Charlton

St James CE

Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 11am.

Thropton

St Andrew’s CE

Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 9am.

Warkworth

St Lawrence’s CE

Christmas Eve: Parish Communion, 9am; Christingle and Blessing of the Crib Service, 6pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Communion, 9am.

Whittingham

St Bartholomew’s CE

Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 10am.

St Mary’s RC

Christmas Eve: Mass of Christmas, midnight. Christmas Day: Mass, 10am.

Widdrington St’n

St Joseph’s RC

Christmas Eve: Carols, 4.30pm; First Mass of Christmas, 5pm.

Wooler

St Ninian’s RC

Christmas Eve: First Mass of Christmas and Blessing of the Crib, 8pm.