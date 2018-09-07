Christmas lunch – at the height of summer

A traditional Christmas turkey lunch was kindly provided by the Anchor in Wooler – in August!

The lunch, attended by 28 local residents, was followed by entertainment from the Angel Delights ukulele band, bingo and a raffle.

The Anchor had been hosting Christmas in August across the whole weekend, and raised more than £230 in support of Glendale Community Christmas Day 2018. A pop-up shop in Wooler Market Place on October 26 and 27 will also raise funds for the Christmas Day event. Donations of bric-a-brac are welcome.

There’s to be another Community Christmas Day event this year. All are welcome. Anyone interested in attending can contact Jane Pannell on 01289 388321 or email jane.pannell51@btinternet.com

