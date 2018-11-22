Christmas Lights switch-on times in north Northumberland

Towns and villages across north Northumberland are getting into the festive spirit as Christmas lights switch-ons are taking place over the coming weeks.

ALNMOUTH: Saturday, December 1, 5pm.

ALNWICK: Tomorrow (Friday). Decorating of tree in Market Place from 6pm, with music, carol singing and sideshows. Switch on at 7pm by Duchess of Northumberland, then a visit from Santa. Saturday. Spark lantern parade, 6pm from Alnwick Garden into Alnwick town centre.

BAMBURGH: Saturday. Service at St Aidan’s at 5.30pm, followed by switch-on at 6.15pm by Alex Nixon.

BEADNELL: Friday, December 7. In the Bullring at 6pm, followed by refreshments in the WI Hall and Santa.

ROTHBURY: Saturday, 5.30pm, lantern parade from St Agnes Church to village square with switch-on at 6pm.

SEAHOUSES: Tonight (Thursday). Festive switch-on on Main Street at 6pm, followed by refreshments at Pinnacles.

TOGSTON: Sunday. Christmas fair in Christ Church Hall at 5.30pm, followed by switch on at 6pm.

WARKWORTH: Tomorrow, switch-on at 6pm.