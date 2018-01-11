Christmas is over, so down come the lights

Hardy members of Alnwick’s Christmas lights committee were out and about early on Sunday to make a start on taking down the town’s festive illuminations.

But, because it is a massive job, the team will continue the dismantling process this coming weekend.

Lights committee chairman Gordon Castle praised the dedication of the team, which started work immediately after Twelfth Night.

He said: “This commitment characterises the team of volunteers who readily give up their spare time to get things done for their town without payment.

“The Christmas tree in the Market Place will be coming down at the weekend and I regret that it will be necessary to close the Bondgate Tower for an hour or so on Sunday morning to remove the decorations. I’m sure motorists will understand the need.”

Explaining just how big the job is, he added: “It takes three full weekends to get everything down.”