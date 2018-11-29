Christmas countdown continues

The Christmas lights switch-ons continue this weekend.

In Belford, the child in the best fancy dress outfit will be given the task of switching on the village lights on Saturday at 4pm.

Alnmouth also switches on its Christmas lights on Saturday at 5pm.

In Wooler, a bumper afternoon of festive entertainment is promised on Sunday, combining a Christmas farmers’ market from noon to 3pm; a craft workshop; free family film in the Cheviot Centre at 2.30pm; and the arrival of Santa at 4.30pm to switch on the lights.

Etal’s lights will be switched on at 5pm on Sunday.

The switch-on at Beadnell is on Friday, December 7, at 6pm in the Bullring, followed by refreshments in the WI Hall.

On Sunday, December 9, a Christmas lights festival takes place in Longhoughton from 4.30pm.