Christmas comes early for a host of good causes after donation boost

Hundreds of good causes across Northumberland received an early Christmas present, when the Co-op revealed a £254,000 funding boost.

The money will be shared by 107 organisations, all of whom are making a real difference to communities throughout the region.

A cheque to Amble Community Sports Development Centre. From left: Shaun White, Rebecca Robinson, George Baxter, John Kelly, Rebeca Haig and Roy Davison. Picture by Bartle Rippon/The Ambler

These include Seahouses Development Trust, Wooler Drop-in Centre, Wooler First School PTA and Alnwick Young People’s Association.

This is the latest round of pay-outs from the local community fund and brings the amount the Co-op has invested in good causes in Northumberland since the scheme launched in September 2016 to £487,000.

When a member buys Co-op-branded products from food stores, or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare, they earn a five per cent reward for themselves, with a further one per cent going to a local good cause of their choice.

They can now also earn on selected lines from Co-op’s online electrical business.

A cheque to Amble Memorial Garden Project. From left: Rebeca Robinson, Sgt Katrina Cassidy, Lcpl Grainger, Shaun White, Cadet Wilkinson, Rebecca Haig and Roy Davison. Picture by Bartle Rippon/The Ambler

By joining the Co-op’s membership scheme, shoppers can contribute to the money raised for the good causes and they can choose which of these causes they wish to support by logging on to www.coop.co.uk/membership

Others in Northumberland to benefit in the latest round of funding include 1st Whittingham BP Scout Group, which received a donation of more than £2,000 from Rothbury Co-op to help deliver an exciting events and activities programme.

In Amble, St Mark’s URC, the Amble Memorial Garden Project and Amble Community Sports Development Centre all received donations.

Belford Co-op manager Michelle Young presented Belford Arts Festival organisers with a cheque for £1,170.19.

A cheque to Amble's St Mark's URC. From left: Rebecca Robinson, Shaun White, Sue Swanston, Eric Davidson, Rebecca Haig and Roy Davison. Picture by Bartle Rippon/The Ambler

The Belford Community Group is currently planning the 2018 festival and money raised will go directly to support the planning and delivery of the event, which takes place from July 26 to August 1.

In a further boost, the community group has once again been chosen by the Co-op Belford to receive funding from its local community fund.

A cheque has been presented to Belford Arts Festival.