Christmas church services in Northumberland

Here are some of the church services taking place in north Northumberland over Christmas.

ACKLINGTON

St John the Divine CE

Christmas Eve: Christingle Service, 6pm; Christmas Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Holy Communion, 10.45am.

ALNMOUTH

St John the Baptist CE

Sunday, December 23: Sunday Worship, 10.30am. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 5pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 9.15am.

ALNHAM

St Michael CE

Christmas Eve: Lessons and Carols, 6pm.

ALNWICK

Alnwick Baptist Church

Christmas Eve: Communion Service, 9pm. Christmas Day: All-age Christmas Celebration, 10.30am.

Alnwick House Church

Sunday, December 23: Praise and Worship for Christmas, 11am. Christmas Day: Praise and Worship to Celebrate the Birth of Jesus, 11am.

Alnwick Methodist Church

Sunday, December 23: Carol Service, 10.30am. Christmas Eve: Service, 6pm.

St James URC

Sunday, December 23: Lessons and Carols, 6pm.

St Michael CE

Christmas Eve: Family Carols and Christingle, 4.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Communion, 9.30am.

St Paul RC

Christmas Eve: Carols, 6pm, followed by Vigil Mass, 6.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Mass, 9.30am.

Society of Friends (Quakers)

Sunday, December 23: Friends’ Meeting, in the lounge of Anchor Housing, Church Lane, off Bailiffgate, 10.15am.

Salvation Army

Sunday, December 23: Carol Service, 5pm.

ALWINTON

St Michael and All Angels CE

Friday, December 21: Carol Service, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service with the Bishop of Berwick, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 11am.

AMBLE

Sacred Heart RC

Christmas Eve: Carols, 6pm, followed by First Mass of Christmas, 6.30pm. Christmas Day: Mass of the Nativity, 9.30am.

St Cuthbert CE

Christmas Eve: Christingle Service, 6pm; Midnight Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Communion, 10am.

St Mark’s URC

Sunday, December 23: Community Carol Service, 3pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Service, 10.30am.

Trinity Methodist

Christmas Eve: Midnight Communion, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Service, 10.30am.

BAMBURGH

St Aidan CE

Christmas Eve: Carols, Crib and Christingle, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Eucharist, 11am.

BEADNELL

St Ebba CE

Christmas Eve: Nativity Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 9am.

BELFORD

St Mary CE

Sunday, December 23: Crib Service, 6pm. Christmas Eve: Midnight Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 9am.

CHEVINGTON

St John the Divine CE

Sunday, December 23: Family Carols, 4pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service in the Community Centre, 4pm; Midnight Service, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion for Christmas Day, 10am.

CHATTON

Holy Cross CE

Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6pm.

CHILLINGHAM

St Peter CE

Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10am.

CRASTER

St Peter the Fisherman CE

Sunday December 23: Sung Communion, 8.45am. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4.30pm. Christmas Day: Sung Communion, 9am.

EGLINGHAM

St Maurice’s CE

Friday, December 21: Carols and Lessons, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

ELLINGHAM

St Maurice CE

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

EMBLETON

Holy Trinity CE

Sunday, December 23: Sung Eucharist, 10am. Christmas Eve: First Communion of Christmas, 11.45pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 9.45am.

FELTON

St Michael and All Angels CE

Christmas Eve: Carols by Candlelight, 7pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Services, 8am and 11am.

HAUXLEY

Hauxley Chapel

Sunday, December 23: Christmas Communion, 4pm.

HEPPLE

Christ Church CE

Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 9am.

HOLY ISLAND

St Mary the Virgin CE

Christmas Eve: Evening Prayer with Blessing of the Crib, 5.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Service, 10.45am, followed by Holy Communion.

HOLYSTONE

St Mary the Virgin CE

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

HOWICK

St Michael CE

Saturday, December 22: Crib Service, 5.30pm. Sunday, December 23: Holy Communion, 11.15am. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10.45am.

INGRAM

St Michael and All Angels CE

Sunday, December 23: Christingle, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 8pm.

LESBURY

St Mary CE

Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10am.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

Longframlington URC

Christmas Eve: Communion Service, 6pm.

St Mary the Virgin CE

Christmas Eve, Christingle Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.15pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Service, 10am.

LONGHOUGHTON

St Peter and St Paul CE

Sunday, December 23: Holy Communion, 9.15am. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 3.30pm; Midnight Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Worship, 10.30am.

LONGHORSLEY

St Thomas of Canterbury RC

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, midnight. Christmas Day: Christmas Mass, 10am.

NEWTON BY THE SE

St Mary’s CE

Sunday, December 23: Carol Service, 4.30pm.

NEWTON ON THE MOOR

Christmas Eve: Crib Service in the Jubilee Hall, 4pm.

NORTH SUNDERLAND

St Paul CE

Christmas Eve: The Christmas Story, at Seahouses harbour, 5.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 10.30am.

OLD BEWICK

Holy Trinity CE

Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 9.30am.

ROCK

St Philip and St James CE

Sunday, December 23: Morning Prayer, 10am. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 2pm.

RENNINGTON

All Saints CE

Christmas Eve: Carols and Crib Service, 4.30pm. Christmas Day: Sung Eucharist, 10.30am.

ROTHBURY

Saturday, December 22: Carols at the Mart, 11am.

All Saints CE

Sunday, December 23: Lessons and Carols, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.

Rothbury URC

Sunday, December 23: Nativity Service, 10.15am. Christmas Eve: Carols by Candlelight, 7.30pm.

St Agnes RC

Christmas Day: Christmas Day Mass, 9am.

SEAHOUSES

St Aidan RC

Christmas Day: Mass, 11.30am.

Seahouses Methodist

Sunday, December 23: Christmas Carol Service, 10.45am. Christmas Eve: Family Nativity, 4pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Worship, 11am.

SHILBOTTLE

St James CE

Friday, December 21: Carol Service, 7pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 5.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 10am.

SOUTH CHARLTON

Saturday, December 22: Carols and Candles at South Charlton Village Hall, 4pm.

St James CE

Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 11am.

SWARLAND

Friday, December 21: Carols in the Square, 6pm.

THROPTON

Armstrong Hall

Sunday, December 23: Christmas Service, 11.15am. Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 11.15am. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Service, 11.15am.

WARKWORTH

St Lawrence CE

Christmas Eve: Parish Communion, 9am; Christingle Service, 6pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Holy Communion Service, 10.45am.

WOOLER

Wooler Evangelical Church

Christmas Day: Christmas Day Service, 10am.