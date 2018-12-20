Christmas church services in Northumberland

St Lawrence Church in Warkworth. Picture by Andrew Mounsey
Here are some of the church services taking place in north Northumberland over Christmas.

ACKLINGTON

St John the Divine CE

Christmas Eve: Christingle Service, 6pm; Christmas Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Holy Communion, 10.45am.

ALNMOUTH

St John the Baptist CE

Sunday, December 23: Sunday Worship, 10.30am. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 5pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 9.15am.

ALNHAM

St Michael CE

Christmas Eve: Lessons and Carols, 6pm.

ALNWICK

Alnwick Baptist Church

Christmas Eve: Communion Service, 9pm. Christmas Day: All-age Christmas Celebration, 10.30am.

Alnwick House Church

Sunday, December 23: Praise and Worship for Christmas, 11am. Christmas Day: Praise and Worship to Celebrate the Birth of Jesus, 11am.

Alnwick Methodist Church

Sunday, December 23: Carol Service, 10.30am. Christmas Eve: Service, 6pm.

St James URC

Sunday, December 23: Lessons and Carols, 6pm.

St Michael CE

Christmas Eve: Family Carols and Christingle, 4.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Communion, 9.30am.

St Paul RC

Christmas Eve: Carols, 6pm, followed by Vigil Mass, 6.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Mass, 9.30am.

Society of Friends (Quakers)

Sunday, December 23: Friends’ Meeting, in the lounge of Anchor Housing, Church Lane, off Bailiffgate, 10.15am.

Salvation Army

Sunday, December 23: Carol Service, 5pm.

ALWINTON

St Michael and All Angels CE

Friday, December 21: Carol Service, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service with the Bishop of Berwick, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 11am.

AMBLE

Sacred Heart RC

Christmas Eve: Carols, 6pm, followed by First Mass of Christmas, 6.30pm. Christmas Day: Mass of the Nativity, 9.30am.

St Cuthbert CE

Christmas Eve: Christingle Service, 6pm; Midnight Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Communion, 10am.

St Mark’s URC

Sunday, December 23: Community Carol Service, 3pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Service, 10.30am.

Trinity Methodist

Christmas Eve: Midnight Communion, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Service, 10.30am.

BAMBURGH

St Aidan CE

Christmas Eve: Carols, Crib and Christingle, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Eucharist, 11am.

BEADNELL

St Ebba CE

Christmas Eve: Nativity Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 9am.

BELFORD

St Mary CE

Sunday, December 23: Crib Service, 6pm. Christmas Eve: Midnight Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 9am.

CHEVINGTON

St John the Divine CE

Sunday, December 23: Family Carols, 4pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service in the Community Centre, 4pm; Midnight Service, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion for Christmas Day, 10am.

CHATTON

Holy Cross CE

Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6pm.

CHILLINGHAM

St Peter CE

Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10am.

CRASTER

St Peter the Fisherman CE

Sunday December 23: Sung Communion, 8.45am. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4.30pm. Christmas Day: Sung Communion, 9am.

EGLINGHAM

St Maurice’s CE

Friday, December 21: Carols and Lessons, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

ELLINGHAM

St Maurice CE

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

EMBLETON

Holy Trinity CE

Sunday, December 23: Sung Eucharist, 10am. Christmas Eve: First Communion of Christmas, 11.45pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 9.45am.

FELTON

St Michael and All Angels CE

Christmas Eve: Carols by Candlelight, 7pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Services, 8am and 11am.

HAUXLEY

Hauxley Chapel

Sunday, December 23: Christmas Communion, 4pm.

HEPPLE

Christ Church CE

Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 9am.

HOLY ISLAND

St Mary the Virgin CE

Christmas Eve: Evening Prayer with Blessing of the Crib, 5.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Service, 10.45am, followed by Holy Communion.

HOLYSTONE

St Mary the Virgin CE

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.

HOWICK

St Michael CE

Saturday, December 22: Crib Service, 5.30pm. Sunday, December 23: Holy Communion, 11.15am. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10.45am.

INGRAM

St Michael and All Angels CE

Sunday, December 23: Christingle, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 8pm.

LESBURY

St Mary CE

Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10am.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

Longframlington URC

Christmas Eve: Communion Service, 6pm.

St Mary the Virgin CE

Christmas Eve, Christingle Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.15pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Service, 10am.

LONGHOUGHTON

St Peter and St Paul CE

Sunday, December 23: Holy Communion, 9.15am. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 3.30pm; Midnight Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Worship, 10.30am.

LONGHORSLEY

St Thomas of Canterbury RC

Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, midnight. Christmas Day: Christmas Mass, 10am.

NEWTON BY THE SE

St Mary’s CE

Sunday, December 23: Carol Service, 4.30pm.

NEWTON ON THE MOOR

Christmas Eve: Crib Service in the Jubilee Hall, 4pm.

NORTH SUNDERLAND

St Paul CE

Christmas Eve: The Christmas Story, at Seahouses harbour, 5.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 10.30am.

OLD BEWICK

Holy Trinity CE

Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 9.30am.

ROCK

St Philip and St James CE

Sunday, December 23: Morning Prayer, 10am. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 2pm.

RENNINGTON

All Saints CE

Christmas Eve: Carols and Crib Service, 4.30pm. Christmas Day: Sung Eucharist, 10.30am.

ROTHBURY

Saturday, December 22: Carols at the Mart, 11am.

All Saints CE

Sunday, December 23: Lessons and Carols, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.

Rothbury URC

Sunday, December 23: Nativity Service, 10.15am. Christmas Eve: Carols by Candlelight, 7.30pm.

St Agnes RC

Christmas Day: Christmas Day Mass, 9am.

SEAHOUSES

St Aidan RC

Christmas Day: Mass, 11.30am.

Seahouses Methodist

Sunday, December 23: Christmas Carol Service, 10.45am. Christmas Eve: Family Nativity, 4pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Worship, 11am.

SHILBOTTLE

St James CE

Friday, December 21: Carol Service, 7pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 5.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 10am.

SOUTH CHARLTON

Saturday, December 22: Carols and Candles at South Charlton Village Hall, 4pm.

St James CE

Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 11am.

SWARLAND

Friday, December 21: Carols in the Square, 6pm.

THROPTON

Armstrong Hall

Sunday, December 23: Christmas Service, 11.15am. Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 11.15am. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Service, 11.15am.

WARKWORTH

St Lawrence CE

Christmas Eve: Parish Communion, 9am; Christingle Service, 6pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Holy Communion Service, 10.45am.

WOOLER

Wooler Evangelical Church

Christmas Day: Christmas Day Service, 10am.