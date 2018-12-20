Christmas church services in Northumberland

Here are some of the church services taking place in north Northumberland over Christmas.
ACKLINGTON
St John the Divine CE
Christmas Eve: Christingle Service, 6pm; Christmas Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Holy Communion, 10.45am.
ALNMOUTH
St John the Baptist CE
Sunday, December 23: Sunday Worship, 10.30am. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 5pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 9.15am.
ALNHAM
St Michael CE
Christmas Eve: Lessons and Carols, 6pm.
ALNWICK
Alnwick Baptist Church
Christmas Eve: Communion Service, 9pm. Christmas Day: All-age Christmas Celebration, 10.30am.
Alnwick House Church
Sunday, December 23: Praise and Worship for Christmas, 11am. Christmas Day: Praise and Worship to Celebrate the Birth of Jesus, 11am.
Alnwick Methodist Church
Sunday, December 23: Carol Service, 10.30am. Christmas Eve: Service, 6pm.
St James URC
Sunday, December 23: Lessons and Carols, 6pm.
St Michael CE
Christmas Eve: Family Carols and Christingle, 4.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Communion, 9.30am.
St Paul RC
Christmas Eve: Carols, 6pm, followed by Vigil Mass, 6.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Mass, 9.30am.
Society of Friends (Quakers)
Sunday, December 23: Friends’ Meeting, in the lounge of Anchor Housing, Church Lane, off Bailiffgate, 10.15am.
Salvation Army
Sunday, December 23: Carol Service, 5pm.
ALWINTON
St Michael and All Angels CE
Friday, December 21: Carol Service, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service with the Bishop of Berwick, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 11am.
AMBLE
Sacred Heart RC
Christmas Eve: Carols, 6pm, followed by First Mass of Christmas, 6.30pm. Christmas Day: Mass of the Nativity, 9.30am.
St Cuthbert CE
Christmas Eve: Christingle Service, 6pm; Midnight Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Morning Communion, 10am.
St Mark’s URC
Sunday, December 23: Community Carol Service, 3pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Service, 10.30am.
Trinity Methodist
Christmas Eve: Midnight Communion, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Service, 10.30am.
BAMBURGH
St Aidan CE
Christmas Eve: Carols, Crib and Christingle, 4pm. Christmas Day: Holy Eucharist, 11am.
BEADNELL
St Ebba CE
Christmas Eve: Nativity Service, 4pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 9am.
BELFORD
St Mary CE
Sunday, December 23: Crib Service, 6pm. Christmas Eve: Midnight Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 9am.
CHEVINGTON
St John the Divine CE
Sunday, December 23: Family Carols, 4pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service in the Community Centre, 4pm; Midnight Service, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion for Christmas Day, 10am.
CHATTON
Holy Cross CE
Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 6pm.
CHILLINGHAM
St Peter CE
Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10am.
CRASTER
St Peter the Fisherman CE
Sunday December 23: Sung Communion, 8.45am. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4.30pm. Christmas Day: Sung Communion, 9am.
EGLINGHAM
St Maurice’s CE
Friday, December 21: Carols and Lessons, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.
ELLINGHAM
St Maurice CE
Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.
EMBLETON
Holy Trinity CE
Sunday, December 23: Sung Eucharist, 10am. Christmas Eve: First Communion of Christmas, 11.45pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 9.45am.
FELTON
St Michael and All Angels CE
Christmas Eve: Carols by Candlelight, 7pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Services, 8am and 11am.
HAUXLEY
Hauxley Chapel
Sunday, December 23: Christmas Communion, 4pm.
HEPPLE
Christ Church CE
Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 9am.
HOLY ISLAND
St Mary the Virgin CE
Christmas Eve: Evening Prayer with Blessing of the Crib, 5.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Service, 10.45am, followed by Holy Communion.
HOLYSTONE
St Mary the Virgin CE
Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, 11.30pm.
HOWICK
St Michael CE
Saturday, December 22: Crib Service, 5.30pm. Sunday, December 23: Holy Communion, 11.15am. Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10.45am.
INGRAM
St Michael and All Angels CE
Sunday, December 23: Christingle, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Holy Communion, 8pm.
LESBURY
St Mary CE
Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 10am.
LONGFRAMLINGTON
Longframlington URC
Christmas Eve: Communion Service, 6pm.
St Mary the Virgin CE
Christmas Eve, Christingle Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.15pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Service, 10am.
LONGHOUGHTON
St Peter and St Paul CE
Sunday, December 23: Holy Communion, 9.15am. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 3.30pm; Midnight Eucharist, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Worship, 10.30am.
LONGHORSLEY
St Thomas of Canterbury RC
Christmas Eve: Midnight Mass, midnight. Christmas Day: Christmas Mass, 10am.
NEWTON BY THE SE
St Mary’s CE
Sunday, December 23: Carol Service, 4.30pm.
NEWTON ON THE MOOR
Christmas Eve: Crib Service in the Jubilee Hall, 4pm.
NORTH SUNDERLAND
St Paul CE
Christmas Eve: The Christmas Story, at Seahouses harbour, 5.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Eucharist, 10.30am.
OLD BEWICK
Holy Trinity CE
Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 9.30am.
ROCK
St Philip and St James CE
Sunday, December 23: Morning Prayer, 10am. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 2pm.
RENNINGTON
All Saints CE
Christmas Eve: Carols and Crib Service, 4.30pm. Christmas Day: Sung Eucharist, 10.30am.
ROTHBURY
Saturday, December 22: Carols at the Mart, 11am.
All Saints CE
Sunday, December 23: Lessons and Carols, 6.30pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 4pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.
Rothbury URC
Sunday, December 23: Nativity Service, 10.15am. Christmas Eve: Carols by Candlelight, 7.30pm.
St Agnes RC
Christmas Day: Christmas Day Mass, 9am.
SEAHOUSES
St Aidan RC
Christmas Day: Mass, 11.30am.
Seahouses Methodist
Sunday, December 23: Christmas Carol Service, 10.45am. Christmas Eve: Family Nativity, 4pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Worship, 11am.
SHILBOTTLE
St James CE
Friday, December 21: Carol Service, 7pm. Christmas Eve: Crib Service, 5.30pm; Midnight Mass, 11.30pm. Christmas Day: Family Communion, 10am.
SOUTH CHARLTON
Saturday, December 22: Carols and Candles at South Charlton Village Hall, 4pm.
St James CE
Christmas Day: Christmas Communion, 11am.
SWARLAND
Friday, December 21: Carols in the Square, 6pm.
THROPTON
Armstrong Hall
Sunday, December 23: Christmas Service, 11.15am. Christmas Eve: Carol Service, 11.15am. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Service, 11.15am.
WARKWORTH
St Lawrence CE
Christmas Eve: Parish Communion, 9am; Christingle Service, 6pm. Christmas Day: Christmas Day Holy Communion Service, 10.45am.
WOOLER
Wooler Evangelical Church
Christmas Day: Christmas Day Service, 10am.