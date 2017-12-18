Christmas cheer and celebration of trees

Whittingham CofE Primary School has been involved in two recent events which have seen them teaming up with the local community.

Rev Jane Wood, vicar of St Bartholomew’s Church, held a church fair earlier this month.

Whittingham C of E Primary School's National Tree Dressing Day event.

Lots of members of the local community ran a stall, including Whittingham pupils who organised a toy and book stall. The school choir also performed a medley of Christmas songs to a packed room.

The school also took part in National Tree Week, which culminated in a community event. Members of the community wrote messages of thanks to trees which were then tied to the branches of the oldest tree in the school grounds.

The children were taught about the different types of trees that are native to the local area and how important trees are, before the school signed the Tree Charter ledger.

The hard work has been recognised and the school will receive the Woodland Trust Green Schools Bronze Award in the new year.