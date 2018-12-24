Christmas and New Year pharmacy opening times

The following pharmacies are open over the Christmas and New Year period.

Christmas Day: Boots, Paikes Street, Alnwick, 3pm-5pm; Boots, Marygate, Berwick, 2pm-4pm; Health Hut, Abbey Meadows, Kirkhill, Morpeth, 2pm-4pm.

Boxing Day: Boots, Bondgate Within, Alnwick, 10am-4pm; Boots, Marygate, Berwick, 10am-4pm; Boots, Bridge Street, Morpeth, 10am-4pm.

New Year’s Day: Boots, Shields Road, Stobhill, Morpeth, 2pm-4pm; K-Chem Ltd, Grange Road, Shilbottle, 3pm-5pm.

For more information, visit https://www.england.nhs.uk/north/our-work/pharmacy-information/cumbria-north-east/