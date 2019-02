Children at a north Northumberland school have been celebrating the Chinese New Year.

This year is designated the Year of the Pig and youngsters from Whittingham Primary School Early Years (Nursery and Reception) took the chance to dress up and make crafts.

They also enjoyed a special Chinese banquet made by school cook Mary Arkle.

Ben, Naomi, Florence and Teddi are pictured with some of the Chinese artwork they have made.