Children take on libraries’ Christmas reading challenge

Libraries across Northumberland are launching a Christmas Reading Challenge.

The challenge, which starts on Saturday and runs until Friday, January 11, encourges children to keep reading through the winter holidays.

The theme is the laugh-out-loud book There’s a Yeti in the Playground! by Pamela Butchart.

The challenge is run through the Reading Agency’s Winter Mini Challenge website and can be joined at any of the county’s libraries.

To take part, children read three books of their choice over the winter holidays and write a short book review for the website. There are lots of fun activities, quizzes and reading recommendations, plus a competition.

Children can collect a yeti ticket every time they visit the library and take part in the challenge, borrow a book or when they introduce a friend to the library for the first time. Tickets are posted in a special Christmas post box and a winner will be drawn at the end of the challenge to win a prize.

Meanwhile, the Silence in the Library pod offers readers the chance to listen to audio books, read a story to a child, or just retreat with a book in a specially-designed quiet space.

During December, the pod will be based in Blyth. It will then move to Alnwick in time for the New Year.

Visit www.mylibrary.co.uk for details of all events taking place in libraries.