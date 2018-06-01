Children discover that cheese doesn’t grow on trees

Children will be learning that cheese doesn’t grow on trees when they spend a day in Glendale’s country classroom.

That was one of the alarming results of a British Nutrition Survey which Glendale Agricultural Society is hoping to correct at its annual Children’s Countryside Day on Thursday, June 7.

More than 1,600 eight to 10-year-olds from 40 schools across the region will be encouraged to grow their knowledge and weed out the worst of their misunderstandings.

The annual event is designed to be interactive, involving and personalised – giving all children the chance to meet farmers and producers, their products and animals, face-to-face.

Organiser Rachael Tait said: “The Countryside Day is unique in the UK. For many children in the region, a visit to the Countryside Day is often their first experience of rural life and an important way to connect the working countryside with the food on their plate.”