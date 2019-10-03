Cheviot Brewery takes over popular Northumberland pub
Cheviot Brewery has taken over the management of the Black Bull at Etal, in collaboration with Ford and Etal Estates.
The venue, Northumberland's only thatched roof pub, reopened its doors to the public in June 2018 after a two year closure and a major refurbishment.
Cheviot Brewery, which was only formed in spring 2018, posted on Facebook, wrote: “Since Cheviot Brewery started brewing real ale in Slainsfield on the Ford and Etal estate, the Black Bull at Etal has been one of our first customers and one of our primary outlets.
“We are looking forward to the challenge and opportunity to further develop our standing within the north Northumberland community and see the Black Bull at Etal as an opportunity to further establish our brand and celebrate what a great place north Northumberland is to be.”
The new management team of Ellie, Pete and Jonny also posted the news on the Black Bull Etal Facebook page.
They wrote: “During this transition period we will be making improvements to the kitchen facilities which unfortunately means we are unable to serve food until this process is complete.
“Further announcements will be made in the near future along with the launch of our new menu.
“We look forward to welcoming you for a meal in the near future and apologise for any inconvenience. We haven’t got a date set as we want to make sure everything is as safe and ready as possible before we serve meals.
“We are open as usual for drinks & snacks, please pop in and discuss our exciting new plans with a member of our team.”
The news has been widely welcomed by the local community.
Lavender Tearooms at Etal posted: “This is great news for the pub, village, locals & tourists. We are looking forward to trying the new menu. Good luck.”
Ford & Etal Estates added: “We're thrilled that you're managing The Black Bull, Etal, Cheviot Brewery. Here's to exciting times ahead - wishing you lots of luck.”