Cheers! North East beer festival pulls in the pints and crowds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of beer and cider lovers have flocked to the Northumbria Students Union Building today for the opening night of the festival which promises to host one of the finest selections of the UK’s finest craft brews.

Attendees can indulge in a diverse array of craft beers and ciders, some specially brewed for the festival and others making their premier appearance before general release. Local breweries from Tyneside and Northumberland have been invited to create either a Golden Ale or an entirely novel beer, adding a unique twist to the festivities. Notable breweries, including Camper Van Brewery from Edinburgh, Hawkshead Brewing from Cumbria showcasing the first-ever pouring of Damson Saison for National Damson Day, and Tiny Rebel Brewery from Newport Wales will be among the highlights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Lane, a respected reviewer for 'Rhythm and Booze' magazine said: "This is a great beer festival with a huge selection of high quality beers, ciders and perries, and fantastically friendly locals. I'm already looking forward to coming again."

Beer expert Dave Lane gives the event a thumbs up!

With around 100 beers and 50 ciders on tap, ranging from quirky micro-breweries to established names, the Northumbria University Students Union will host the biggest showcase of its kind in the region. This year, a spirits bar will make its debut on Friday and Saturday, featuring a selection of rum, whisky, and gin to cater to a wider palate.

Festival organiser, Anthony McMullan, said: “Every year we get better and better both in terms of the breweries taking part and visitor numbers. We are looking forward to welcoming back old and new friends who attend the festival each year, this year our first tickets were bought by a couple who travel from Germany every year to sample one of the most diversely curated selection of Beers.”

The annual gathering which involves sampling and celebrating a range of beer and ciders has pioneered a new partnership with Tyneside train operator, Lumo. The company has partnered with the Campaign for Real Ale in Tyneside and Northumberland to mark the first anniversary since the launch of ‘train beer’ which is produced by Donzoko Brewing on the East Coast route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad