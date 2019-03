If you fancy learning all about gin, Howick Village Hall is the place to be.

It is hosting a talk on gin and how it’s made on Wednesday, April 3, at 7.30pm.

The speaker will be Walter Riddell, from the Moorland Spirit Company at Hepple, which produces Hepple Gin.

Tickets for the talk cost £6, including a gin and tonic and refreshments.

They are available from 01665 577191.