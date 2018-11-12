Cheers! Have a beer and drink to Ratty

A Northumberland brewery is helping drinkers to raise a glass to wildlife.

Earlier this year, Sam and Red Kellie, owners of The First and Last Brewery in Elsdon, created a beer called Ratty on behalf of Northumberland Wildlife Trust to mark the reintroduction of water voles to the Kielder area.

A trial of 500 pints sold out in record time and now bottles of the pale ale are available at Leaplish Waterside Park at Kielder and Bellingham Garage Services.

With 20p from every bottle sold being donated to the project, Kelly Hollings and Graham Holyoak, Restoring Ratty project officers, are keen to hear from anybody with a licence who would be willing to sell bottles on their behalf. They can be contacted at restoringratty@northwt.org.uk or via the Restoring Ratty Facebook page.

Since 2017, 965 water voles have been reintroduced by the Restoring Ratty project.