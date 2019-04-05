Cheers! Customers toast a new look at popular pub

An Amble pub has relaunched following a £185k investment.

The Wellwood Arms has been given a facelift, both inside and out, by owners Punch.

Work has included a full redecoration to the exterior, with new signage and lighting.

The inside of the pub has also been completely overhauled with a full redecoration, new furnishings, flooring and lighting throughout.

It offers bed and breakfast in four rooms, all of which have been fully refurbished to a high standard.

The Wellwood is run by Mark Rea, who has been at the helm since September, bringing a wealth of experience in hospitality.

He said: “I’m really pleased with how the pub looks, the investment has really done The Wellwood proud.

“We have lots of plans for the future and are really looking forward to welcoming customers old and new to come and enjoy their time with us.”

Some things haven’t changed though. The pub’s famous Sunday carvery is still on offer, along with an all-day food menu featuring pub classics.

Customers are welcome to bring their four-legged friends with them when visiting. The pub even has its own dedicated doggie stations.

Punch managing director of operations, Andy Spencer, said: “The Wellwood Arms is a great pub and we are extremely pleased with the new look created here.

“With a fantastic publican at the helm, we are confident that the business will go from strength to strength.”

Punch owns and operates 1,300 pubs and is investing £32million in its pub estate in the next year.