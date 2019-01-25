Cheeky stoat tucks in to squirrel treats

Red squirrels – and a cheeky stoat – at Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley nature reserve at Druridge Bay are tucking in to a treat, thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The wildlife charity has been able to buy new squirrel feeders and enough bags of squirrel mix to feed the reds through to the summer, thanks to the lottery.

News has clearly spread about the tasty nibbles on offer, as a stoat, nicknamed Houdini, was spotted scaling one of the trees and squeezing in and out of the feeder – a first for the reserve.

Alex Lister, theTrust’s Druridge Bay estates officer, said: “Funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery gets spent on projects of all sizes at the Trust and very often it is the small projects which can bring the most enjoyment. The squirrels, and now our very agile stoat, visiting the feeders on the reserve are certainly bringing some wintry joy to visitors to the Hauxley reserve.”