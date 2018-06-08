Charity walker Brian reaches northerly milestone

A cancer-charity founder who has embarked on an epic 7,000-mile walk around the coast of Great Britain and Ireland brought up a major milestone yesterday – reaching John O’Groats and the 800-mile mark.

It is a massive achievement for Brian Burnie, who launched Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care after selling Doxford Hall.

He is taking on the hike to promote the concept of free transport for people undergoing cancer treatment.

Brian, 73, is being supported along the way by colleagues and they are sleeping on a converted double-decker bus for the duration of the challenge, which will take more than two years to complete. Brian started the walk in Newcastle at the start of March.

For details, visit www.bluebellbus.org.uk