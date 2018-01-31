Charity is aiming to smash a world record

Residents are being invited to put their heart into a world-record attempt.

Officials at the British Heart Foundation (BHF) are holding the record attempt to help fund life-saving research.

Heart shaped messages have been filling BHF shop windows in the run up to Valentine’s Day for more than a decade, but this year the public also have the chance to have their personal messages displayed in a record-breaking chain of paper hearts.

For Valentine’s Day, the BHF is attempting to break the world record for the longest chain of paper hearts, which currently stands at 8,525.

Members of the public who want to be a record-breaker should visit their local BHF shop, make a donation and write a message on a world-record heart to be included in the final chain.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, at the BHF, said: “Bringing messages of love, support and hope together from people across the country shows we are standing united against heart and circulatory disease.”