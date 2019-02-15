Charity appeals for community helpers

Marie Curie has launched its biggest annual fund-raising campaign – the Great Daffodil Appeal – and is appealing for Northumberland residents to volunteer to help with supermarket collections.

By volunteering for two hours and encouraging your community to donate and wear a daffodil, you will be helping to ensure nurses can care for more people with a terminal illness.

The Great Daffodil Appeal runs throughout spring and the first collections across Northumberland will take place at Tesco in Berwick on February 23; and Morrisons in Berwick and Alnwick on February 28 and March 1 and 2.

If you have any spare time and are keen to volunteer for a worthy cause then sign up for Great Daffodil Appeal collections by visiting www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or calling free on 0800 3047025.

Each daffodil sold will bring care and support to people going through one of the toughest times any of us will face.

And the more daffodils worn with pride, the more families Marie Curie can help.

Katie Grinter, Marie Curie volunteer manager, said: “Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community. You can collect with a friend or partner and know that you are helping Marie Curie to be there when needed most.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness. And it’s heartbreaking that not everyone gets the care and support they need to live their final days with dignity, in the place they want to be. Our nurses care for people in their own homes, providing one-to-one care overnight and support for family members. And we’re always here with expert information, guidance or just a shoulder to lean on. Every daffodil helps us care for more people – this is what makes the Great Daffodil Appeal so important.”