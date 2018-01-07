Charities receive thousands of pounds of funds

Charities have received major donations from Primula Cheese.

Northumbria Blood Bikes, Daft as a Brush – Cancer Patient Care and Cedars Academy benefited from the funding.

Northumbria Blood Bikes received £15,000 from Primula to help pay for a new bike that will be used daily to provide a service to carry urgent blood or medical supplies to the whole North East, including Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Darlington.

Daft as a Brush was gifted £25,000 to provide a new ambulance for the Gosforth-based charity, which will be equipped with essential equipment, including side steps for ease of entry, a folding wheelchair, SatNav, mobile phone and a tracker system.

Cedars Academy, which provides learners with more opportunities for work-experience placements and programmes that develop their work-related skills, received £10,000. The donation will update their fitness suite and make it more accessible for local community groups as well as the 248 pupils that use the facility.

The money came from The Kavli Trust, the charitable trust which owns Gateshead-based Primula Cheese and which donates profits from sales of Primula and other Kavli products to good causes across the UK and abroad.

Primula Cheese also collected more than £12,000 at its Cheesy Charity Ball in aid of the NSPCC. On top of that, Primula raised £52,000 for the charity earlier in 2017 from its limited-edition NSPCC branded tubes.