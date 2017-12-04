Chapel hosts candlelit Advent service

Candles, scarves and warm coats were the order of the day for an ecumenical Advent service.

On Friday, the day after the first snows of winter, 55 hardy souls turned up for the annual candlelit service at Biddlestone Chapel, where there is no electricity.

The hymns were accompanied by guitar and accordion in a picturesque and memorable service, made even more seasonable with mulled wine and mince pies.

The service was led by Father Peter Etterley and was supported by the Friends of Biddlestone Chapel.

The chapel was an RC chapel at Biddlestone Hall, near Rothbury, once the home of an ancient Catholic family, the Selbys.

The hall was demolished in 1957 and the chapel is on the first floor of the 14th century Biddlestone pele tower.

It is no longer in regular RC church use but is now looked after by the Historic Chapels Trust. It is normally locked and not open to visitors except for occasional special services.

Twice a year, the ecumenical group Upper Coquetdale Churches Together holds a service for all of the local Christian communities.