Changes are made to bin-collection days

Changes to bin collection days for more than 27,000 residents are being introduced in Northumberland.

Following a detailed review, the council has developed new ‘optimised’ refuse collection routes to ensure the growing demand for this key front-line service is delivered in the most cost-effective and efficient way.

The new system will also be kinder to the environment, improve service performance and reliability, and minimise health and safety risks due to a new fleet of cleaner, greener vehicles.

There are currently 157,400 households in the county, and just over 27,000 will be affected by a change to their normal collection day, with the changes being implemented in two phases.

The first phase, coming into effect on the week commencing October 22, means a change of day for 2,495 households in north Northumberland, Tynedale and Castle Morpeth areas.

The second phase, coming into effect on the week commencing November 12, requires a change of collection day for 24,662 households – more than 2,000 in the Castle Morpeth area and more than 22,000 in the south-east of the county.

For all households, even if your collection day has not changed, the time that the council comes to empty bins will change – if you don’t put your bin out by 7am on the day of collection, it might not be emptied and the council won’t be able to return for it.

There are no changes to garden waste collection dates so garden waste bins should continue to be put out for the remainder of this season. However, the collection time may change, so put your bin out by 7am on the collection day.

Coun Glen Sanderson, Cabinet member for environment and local services, said that there is ‘no reduction in the frequency bins will be collected, just a change in date for some households’.

Every affected household can check if their bin-collection days are changing at www.northumberland.gov.uk/bins

Residents will also be sent a new collection calendar and information about these changes in the post.