Chance to win some Rothbury Family Butcher’s ‘best bangers in the north’

After Rothbury Family Butchers won a top trophy for one of its latest sausage creations last week, we are giving readers a chance to win some of the award-winning bangers.

The firm’s Roman Sausage landed the title of best traditional banger as part of UK Sausage Week.

Business owner Morris Adamson and Michael Magneron, manager of its Heighley Gate outlet, who created the recipe, received the accolade from celebrity chef Sophie Grigson at a ceremony in London last Monday.

The sausage was named after Michael’s one-year-old son Roman and consists of pork, rosemary, sage and thyme.

Michael said: “I wanted to create a new sausage that everybody could enjoy so decided to add three different herbs to our traditional pork sausage and I’m really pleased with the results. It’s a new creation and the first time we have entered it in any competition so to win best in the north was fantastic!”

Morris said: “I’m proud as punch – we were up against some really good butchers. I am very lucky to have such dedicated staff at both my shops who keep coming up with new and exciting flavours that keeps us at the top of our game in the sausage world, so to speak!”

Now Morris would like you to come up with a winning sausage recipe and a name for it. Send your suggestions for ingredients on the form, right.

The winning sausage will be made in the shop and the winner presented with 2lb of their own creation and 3lb of the Roman Sausage.

The competition entry form is published in today’s (Thursday, November 8) Gazette. Grab a copy and send in your form before the closing date of Friday, November 16.