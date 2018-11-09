Chance to help team gain useful funding

The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) has been shortlisted by the Aviva Community Fund to receive £5,000 if voted for by the public above the other shortlisted charities.

Anyone who lives in the UK and registers on the Aviva Community Fund website can vote for projects until Tuesday, November 20 – you get 10 votes that can be used to support NNPMRT or any of the other charitable projects applying for the funds.

All of the volunteer rescue team members must attend regular training to ensure that they are able to respond effectively to the incidents both in the summer and winter and on land and in water and if it receives the funding, it would then be able to deliver specific training courses to further improve their skills.

To vote for NNPMRT in the national competition, go to https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/4-1020