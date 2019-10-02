Chance to have your say on the Narrowgate pedestrianisation trial in Alnwick

Narrowgate in Alnwick.

There are two separate surveys, one for traders in the town centre and another for residents or visitors.

A survey of the businesses was carried out in May, which showed two thirds of the businesses on Bondgate Within and Narrowgate supported some changes to the street environment, with pedestrianisation being the most favoured option.

A reduction in traffic speeds, a change to the road surface or a one-way system were also popular options. This followed a public consultation in November last year that revealed that 67% of respondents favoured a pedestrianised street.

The street has been closed to traffic since the end of July as part of a trial to test how the road network around the town centre would cope. Throughout the trial, traffic information is being monitored to make sure the streets are coping.

More permanent features have now been added to Narrowgate to make the street more inviting for residents and visitors. Other improvements to the street are being planned, including banners across the street to welcome visitors.

Feedback is being sought on how the scheme has performed so far and to help identify any further improvements that may be required during the trial.

Alnwick county councillors Gordon Castle and Robbie Moore said: “This trial has generated a lot of discussion since it was introduced over the summer. Much of the criticism was linked to the presentation rather than the principle of the scheme.

“We really want to hear from people that have been to Narrowgate since it was closed to traffic, or work in the town, to hear about what they think about the new street layout and all comments will be considered as we move forward.”

To find out more about the project and take the survey go to alnwick.stickyworld.com