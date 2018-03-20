Chamber launches coverage campaign

Today, the North East is part of a national campaign launch for No More Not Spots, with the aim of ending not spots for voice coverage for UK phone users.

North East England Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with the British Chambers of Commerce network of more than 75,000 businesses, as well as companies involved in delivering coverage, to identify challenges and work through solutions to improve poor mobile coverage.

Jonathan Walker, the Chamber’s head of policy and campaigns, said: “A reliable mobile-phone signal is one of the most basic requirements for any business, as more and more conversations and transactions take place while people are on the go. Unfortunately, dropped calls and poor signal remains an issue, particularly when businesses are travelling around on major intercity train lines.

“From today, we’ll be campaigning for an end to mobile phone not spots so that businesspeople can connect to customers, suppliers and staff – and so that local companies can better connect too.

“This campaign will be constructive and focused on solutions. Our message to all businesses is simple: Share and report mobile not spots – so that together we can take action to improve reliable coverage for the future.”

Visit https://tinyurl.com/yb3gbnk3